LANDIS, Ronald Harry

July 9, 1935 - June 3, 2022.

Born in Sidney, OH, he graduated Northridge HS in 1953 and enlisted in USAF immediately after serving until 1957, when he married Nancy J. Dimbath. They were united for 65 years. She survives, as well as daughters Juanita Nasiatka and Melissa Landis, grandchildren Greg and Carol Harris, and Rachel McFeeley, many great-grandchildren,

nieces, and nephews. Also surviving are his sisters Sharon Kidd and Roberta Thornton. He enjoyed biking, airplanes, and spending time with his family.

