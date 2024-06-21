Landis, Lowell "Bud"



Born September 15, 1936, at the age of 87 passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2024, surrounded by his family. Lowell farmed all his life and was a customer service and computer maintenance manager for NCR for 45 years, but it was his love of family and farming that he was best known for. Lowell was extremely active in the Montgomery County Fair, helping grandchildren with their farm animals and then opened up the 4-H Shooting Sports for Montgomery and Preble County and was a long-time NRA member. Lowell had many hobbies through his very full life. He owned and ran the Triple L Trap Range on Clayton Road. He and his wife rode motorcycles with many friends and had many adventures with the Goldwing Road Riders. Along with farming, he was also a pilot. He and his wife flew with the Ohio Flying Farmers and had great adventures and fun with family and friends in his Cessna 182 Skylane that he owned, even taking trips to Florida and out west with family and friends. Lowell loved to fish, hunt and camp. He took his wife family and friends many times to Canada on fishing trips, teaching his children and grandchildren the art of catching a large fish and how to tell a great fish story. He loved fishing so much that he and Frances decided to buy a place in Okeechobee where many friends and family enjoyed boating, fishing and watching the alligators bake in the sun. Lowell never strayed far from the Landis Homestead, living across the road from his birthplace all his life. Lowell and Frances built their new home on their farm just next door to the original Landis farmhouse where they enjoyed their golden years. Lowell's favorite hobby of all was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Along with his wife, they were the love of his life and couldn't get enough of them. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Herbert and Hazel Landis; son, Larry Landis; brothers, Earl, Paul, Herbert (Clifford); sisters, Edna, Miriam, Winifred (Winnie), Myrna. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Frances; children, Leah (Jim) Hawthorn; son, Lowell "Bud" Landis, Jr.; sister, Patricia Lawson; grandchildren, Nichole (Mike) Thomas, Jeremy Landis, Aleah (Jack) Arnold, Erin (Jesse) Williamson, Brad Landis; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Mason Thomas, Kiersten, Alexis, Mila and Gianna Williamson, Emily Landis, Paige Arnold. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420-1890. Online Condolences can be made at www.gilbert-fellers.com.



