Lander, David

David Lawrence Lander passed away October 3, 2024 after a lengthy illness. He was born to Russell and Tabitha Landers on March 14, 1935 in Hamilton, Ohio.



He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Anna Lander; his three children; three grandchildren; four step daughters; 8 step grandchildren; three brothers.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlene Hensler Lander; a brother; a sister; and an aunt ; and a step daughter.



He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1953. He served 2 years in the US Army and retired from Fisher Body Hamilton Plant, in 1987, after 37 years. Dave loved to grill out. He was an artist of oil painting, drawing and also Stained glass art, which he enjoyed creating and giving to others. He and Anna were active in ministries and volunteering over the years in their parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Dave was always a kind and generous person to others.



A special memorial Mass will be celebrated for Dave at a later date.



Donations in Dave's memory may be may to Sacred Haart Church, Hospice of Hamilton or Glenmary Home Missioners. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





