Landen, Leslie S. "Les"



Leslie Scott "Les" Landen, 71, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on September 25, 1952 to parents, William and Thelma (Yenser) Landen. Les was a very dedicated, lifelong resident of Middletown. He served the City of Middletown for 28 years, retiring as Law Director. He could be seen at many city functions and helped on multiple committees. He volunteered with Light Up Middletown and always enjoyed being Santa in the Christmas Parade. He also greatly enjoyed being a part of Middletown Lyric Theatre for over 40 years, helping with everything from set design, to directing, to acting on stage. He loved teaching and taught Business Law at Miami for over 25 years. Les's greatest joy was his family and he will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 46 years, Cheryl (Shafor) Landen; two sons, Scott (Rebekah) Landen and Alex (Haley) Landen; grandchildren, Lenna & Lucas Landen; and sister, Lois Butch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Beth Landen, Juanita Landen and brother, Bill Landen. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Miami University Middletown Campus Need-Based Scholarship Fund (4471-001), 4200 N. University Blvd, Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - Light Up Middletown, P.O. Box 1583, Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - Middletown Lyric Theatre, 1530 Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



