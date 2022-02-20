LANCIONE, Linda A.



Age 75, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Hecht and Frances Lyons "Mantia"; daughter, Julie Barron and loving companion, John Monroe. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Perry; grandchildren, Brad (Faye) Barron, Jon Barron, Jason (Jessica) Smith, James (Erica) Perry and Nicole (Danyelle) Perry and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gage, Julionna, Jake, Haylie, Arianna, Hayden, Jason Jr., Gavin, Issac, Cohen, Adalyn and Kya. Linda was proud to have been a registered nurse for over 42 years, specializing in mental health. Linda also continued her education throughout her career to earn a Bachelors of Nursing degree. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service will take place at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Visitation will be from 6PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Contributions in Linda's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



