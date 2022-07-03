LANCASTER, William

LANCASTER, Jr.,



William "Bill" Henry Lancaster, Jr., 73, of Liberty, IN, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Whitewater Commons Senior Living Center. He was born on December 11, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Merle (nee Elliott) and William Henry Lancaster. Bill was a United States Army Veteran and served time in the Vietnam War. On November 27, 1970, he married Jennifer G. Lintner in Oxford, Ohio.Bill worked many years at Square D in Oxford, Ohio, retiring in 2005. He enjoyed time on his boat fishing, playing golf, bird watching and playing cards. He was the beloved husband of the late Jenny Lancaster and survived by devoted sons Jeff (Stephanie) Lancaster and Todd (Stephanie) Lancaster and two grandsons Kyle and Dylan Lancaster; dear siblings Grace (the late Tom) Barber, Susan (the late Don) Thomas, Mary Ann (Jerry) Moos, Debbie (Fred) Marcum, and Jon (Cheryl) Lancaster, as well as many nieces and nephews.A visitation for Bill will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 11:30 am until time of funeral service at 1:30 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford.