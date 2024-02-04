Lammert, Harold



Harold Lammert - October 23, 1942  January 31, 2024



Harold Lammert, 81, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2024.



Harold was born in Dayton, OH, to parents Joseph Lammert and Dora (Westrick) Lammert. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patty (Wahlrab) Lammert, their three sons and their wives; Michael (Jess) Lammert, David (Melissa) Lammert and Philip (Mary) Lammert, as well as six grandchildren; Elizabeth, Andrew, Reese, Owen, Paige, and Rhett. Harold is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Dominic) Marinelli and cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Harold was proceeded in death by his parents, as well as, his brothers and their wives, Mark (Mary) Lammert and Paul (Pat) Lammert.



Family will greet loved ones from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 7th at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH 45440. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Thursday, February 8th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. The Mass celebrant will be Father Brian Phelps.



