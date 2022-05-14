LAMBLIN, Stephen J.



Age 62, passed away May 10, 2022, in Columbus.



He was born in Cincinnati, but most fondly remembered by the city of Waynesville where he graduated high school class of 1978 from Waynesville High School.



Steve went on to become a successful independent roofing contractor and owned Lamblin Roofing and Siding. Steve liked to work most of all, but in his free time he also liked to tinker in his garage. He enjoyed woodworking, painting, reading, and watching movies.



He is survived by his daughters Jeffree and Stevie Lamblin; parents Dan and Tracy Lamblin; brothers Mark, Greg (Laurie) and Ela (Leah) Lamblin; ex-wife Kimberly Strong; aunt Claire Meeker; nieces Elizabeth, Rachel, Jordan, McKenna Lamblin; dear friends Roy Thompson, Tim Krug, Dave Emrick and Tina Nocero.



Steve is preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Lamblin.



A Funeral Service will be held 1pm Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

