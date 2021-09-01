LAMBDIN, Derek Alan



Born on 11/28/1985, in Greenville, OH, and passed away on 8/24/2021, at MVH. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dora (nee Faulkner) Lambdin and Paul Judy.



He is survived by his parents, Bill Jr. and Debbie (nee Judy) Lambdin; brother, Cory and wife Seana Lambdin; nephew,



Jacob Lambdin; niece, Bella Lambdin; grandparents, Bill Lambdin, Sr. and Lois (nee Burke) Judy; numerous aunts,



uncles, cousins and his dog, Shadow. Derek also leaves behind numerous caring friends and co-workers.



Family would like to thank everyone who has offered love, prayers and encouragement to Derek and to us. We would



also like to thank doctors and nurses on the 9th and 4th floor ICU for all the wonderful care Derek received at MVH.



Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at David's Cemetery.



Donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice in memory of Derek.



