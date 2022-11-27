LAMB, Kevin McDonald



71, was born on Oct. 1, 1951, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and died peacefully on Oct. 30 at Oak Creek Terrace rehab center in Kettering. Kevin was the beloved husband of Carol Lamb, loving father of Courtney Goubeaux and the late Ryan Lamb, father-in-law of Robin Lamb and Justin Goubeaux, and grandfather of Payton, Griffin and Zooey Lamb. He was the dear brother of Larry (Carole) Lamb, Chris (Lesly) Lamb, Jenni (Dale) Allard, and Becky Lamb. Kevin is also survived by many dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Jean Lamb, and in-laws Tony and Mary Matusin.



Kevin's lifelong passion for sports took him to The Milwaukee Journal, Newsday and The Chicago Sun Times as a sportswriter. He was hired to cover the Brewers right out of college at Northwestern University, a first for the Journal. He also covered the Chicago Bears, which took him to yearly NFL playoff games and Super Bowls, the highlight being the 1985 Bears Super Bowl win over the Patriots. He wrote several books and contributed to Sports Illustrated and NFL Properties, among other publications. He joined the Dayton Daily News as an investigative reporter, and later became the Health and Medical reporter. Along the way, Kevin won several local and national awards. A Gathering of family and friends 10 am until service time with a Celebration of Life service planned for 11 am, Saturday, Dec. 3, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, 45429. To send a condolence, visit



www.Tobias-funeral.com