LALLOW, Phyllis

Phyllis Louise Stockham Lallow of Centerville, Ohio, passed away September 22, 2022, at St. Leonard's Retirement Center. She is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Phyllis was born in Sciotoville, Ohio, April 1, 1925. She was the daughter of Clyde Ernest Stockham and Clara Florence Weeks Stockham.



Phyllis was a 1942 graduate of East High School, Sciotoville, Ohio. She worked in the secretarial field for many years: Goodyear Atomic Corporation, Social Security Administration, and the W. K. Evans Insurance Agency. Phyllis was an avid bowler and genealogy researcher, and she loved doing crafts and volunteer work.



Preceding her in death, April 12, 2002, was her beloved husband Frank Junior Lallow, her childhood sweetheart, whom she married January 22, 1943, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Carol Ann Hyland of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her daughter Pamela Sue Buchanan Strader and son-in-law William Pettit Strader of Miamisburg, Ohio; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael James Lallow and Retina Sue Ferguson Lallow of Portsmouth, Ohio; granddaughter Kimberley Buchanan of Springboro, Ohio; granddaughter Krista Lallow Browning and her husband Jarrod Browning of Dublin, Ohio; her great-grandson Connor Michael Browning; step-grandson Gregory Strader; and sister-in-law Joanne Lallow Lewis, Littleton, Colorado.



Memorial services will be at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio, with Reverend Ralph Clay officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio.



Friends may call at the funeral home in Wheelersburg from 11 AM to 1 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Memorial services will begin at 1. Interment will follow the memorial services.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, St. Leonard's Benevolent Fund, or Hospice of Dayton.

