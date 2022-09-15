LALICH, Rozelia

LALICH (nee: Lawson), Rozelia



Rozelia (nee: Lawson) Lalich, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Tapestry Senior Living in Springboro. Born on May 29, 1939, to John and Lizzie (nee: Smith) Lawson in Langley, KY (an area also known as Turkey Creek), Rozelia lived most of her adult life in Lebanon. She is well known by many in the community for her past work as head cook at Holbrook Elementary School in Lebanon. Rozelia had many interests over the years, from hummingbird watching to enjoying classic rhythm and blues music. But in her retirement, her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Peter Lalich, four brothers and five sisters.



She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Deborah) Lalich of Waynesville, OH, and James Glenn Lalich of New York City, NY, three grandchildren, Kyle (Kelly) Lalich, Matthew (Amanda) Lalich and Stephen (Donali) Lalich and nine great-grandchildren, MacKenzie (Drake), Toby, Peter, Claire, Luke, Evelyn, Amelia, Emerson and Everett.



Visitation, Friday, September 16, 2022, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM with a service beginning at 1:00 PM all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at Tapestry Springboro and Day City Hospice for their care of Rozelia.

