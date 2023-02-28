LAKES, Saundra

LAKES (Meade, Eckman), Saundra Lee



Born 1/29/62, left this world on 2/25/23. Saundra leaves behind an entire tribe. We'll do our best to honor you all. Daughter of Thomas and Sharon Meade, sister to Leesa. She played a special role in the lives of her dear nieces Kristi and Sheri. Saundra was married to Hubert for 18 years and had 3 wonderful children with him. Daniel (Sammie), Casey (Al), and Carlee (Stephen). Saundra was then married to Joe, where she gained 2 bonus children Jessie and Kylie. Her 5 grandchildren Payton, Jaxson, Colton, Kiersten, and Kennedy, this group of kids were her world. We can't count or name all the children she took in and claimed as her own over the years. To know Saundra was to love her. Saundra was crazy, crazy kind, crazy loving, crazy open, crazy accepting, crazy big hearted. Saundra was a dedicated employee of Fidelity Home Healthcare for over 30 years. She made sure her patients felt like friends and family. She didn't know a stranger. If you knew her, you were special to her. She has a slew of friends and family we only wish we could mention. And a note from Saundra herself, "know you are loved". The family will greet friends and family from 12:00-3:00 pm on Saturday, March 5, 2023, at Westbrock



Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, Ohio 45440. There will also be a celebration of life immediately following and it will be held at Daniel's house.



Donations may be given to Miami Valley Pit Crew in memory of Saundra.

