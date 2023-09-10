Lakes, Charlotte

Lakes (Stein), Charlotte



Charlotte Lakes passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 4, 2023. She was born in Middletown on February 9, 1932 and lived here all her life. Charlotte graduated from St. John's and from Middletown High School Class of 1950. She worked at Miami University-Middletown in the library and the Student Affairs Office for twenty years, retiring at age 60. She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, Herbert and Ida (Barr) Stein. She is survived by her three children, David (Vicki Summers) Lakes, Patricia (Stephen) Loper, and Barbara (Alan) Barnes; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A mass and graveside service will be arranged at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to PAWS, Joseph's Legacy, or the charity of your choice.



