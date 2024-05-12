Lake, Kevin Bradley "Lucky"
Kevin "Lucky" Bradley Lake, age 46, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away after a tragic accident on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. He was born March 3, 1978 on a snowy day in Kettering to Daniel Lake and Kathleen (Calim) Owens. Kevin was a 1997 graduate of Dayton Public High School. He volunteered at Kettering Medical Center, and always held down a job, most recently at Aramark. Kevin loved dogs, and was practically raised by Angel the boxer. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ron Lake; and grandmother, Rose Calim. Kevin is survived by his father, Danny Lake; grandmother, Evelyn Lake-Rost; uncle, Ron (Judy) Lake; cousins, Amanda (Chris) Drummond, Nick (Lauren) Lake, Tim (Missy) Lake; 9 second cousins; his very best friend, Deloun Owensby; and many loved ones. Kevin was the most happy-go-lucky, loving, big kid. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centerville SDA Worthy Student Fund. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 16, 2024 at Hillgrove Cemetery, 1012 E. Central Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio with Pastor Bill Hrovat officiating. Condolences may shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Funeral Home Information
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH
45342