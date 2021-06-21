LAIRSON, Joseph Manuel



Joseph Manuel Lairson, age 63 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.



Joseph was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 13, 1958, to Gertrud and Manuel Lairson. Known to most as Joe, he



attended New Miami schools and later joined the U.S. Army. After his time in the service, he worked various jobs until he found his passion for driving a truck and seeing the country. Joe worked with his brothers at Lairson Trucking for over 30 years. After retirement, he



enjoyed sitting on his porch and visiting with his neighbors and grandkids. Joe enjoyed playing cards, could play music on the organ by ear, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Joe will be dearly missed by his mother, Gertrud Lairson; his children, Joseph Manuel (Maura) Lairson, Jr., Kristen Kuchera and their mother, Darlene Harris-Lairson; Jaclyn (Andres) Marmolejo, Patrick Lairson, Bryce Abner and their mother, Missie Benge; his grandchildren, Owen, Archer, Everett, Audrey, Emily, Samuel, Toby, Robert, Lilian, Saul, and Mila; his siblings, Robert (Brenda) Lairson, Paula (Johnny) Prewitt, Pearl Kellum, John (Brenda) Lairson, Charles Lairson, Linda Lairson, Stephen Lairson, Norma (Robert) Wagers,



Manuel (Wilma) Lairson, and Caroline (Clifford) Lawson; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Lairson; his brother-in-law, Greg Kellum; and his nephew, John Prewitt. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on



Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Joe and Melissa of Hospice of Southwest Ohio for their compassion and care. www.browndawsonflick.com.

