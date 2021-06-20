LAIRD, John

LAIRD, Sr., John "Jack"



89, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born May 4, 1932, in Jackson, Ohio, the son of the late Irvine and Blanch (Garrett) Laird. Jack worked many years as a truck driver and retired in 1992.



He is survived by five daughters, Jennifer (Gary) Mayes of Shepherdsville, KY, Jacalyn Laird of Phoenix, AZ, Donna (Michael) Monge of Glendale, AZ, Hope (Jerry) Laird-Bandy, and Teresa (Mark) Tressler, both of Phoenix, AZ; one son, John (Marci) Laird of Cartersville, GA.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 27, from 2-4 pm in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with a service on Monday, June 28, at 10:00 am.



