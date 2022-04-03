LAING, Marion

LAING (LeGard),



Marion G.



Age 89, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Marion was born June 6, 1932, in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, to



William P. and Edythe (Butler) LeGard, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronald W. LeGard, in 1947, her beloved daughter, Carol Denise Laing, in 1980, and her loving husband, William M. (Bill) Laing, in 2002. Marion is survived by two dearly loved sons, Bruce Laing of Milwaukee, WI, and Brian Laing (Melissa) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by granddaughter McClellan Laing of Charlotte, grandson Jackson Laing of Seattle, WA, step-daughter Wendy Zgudziak (Andy) and their son Kyle, of Severn Bridge, Ontario, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. After raising her family, which was always most important to her, Marion was employed by Your Private Secretary for 14 years. She was a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church and had been an active member of the ARC of Montgomery County and the Resident Home Association for the Handicapped. She was a past recipient of the Dayton Altrusa Club's Volunteer of the Year Award for her work establishing an ecumenical Sunday School Class in Centerville for mentally handicapped children. Marion enjoyed playing bridge, working crossword puzzles, and reading, but most of all she enjoyed being with family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, from 4-6 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 5 at 11:00 a.m. also at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville, with Reverend Steve Schumm officiating, followed by interment at Centerville Cemetery. Immediately after interment a light lunch and reception will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for Marion's wonderful Pleasant Hill neighbors, as well as her caregivers at Touching Hearts at Home, and the staff at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Resident Home Association of Dayton, 3661 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45406. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

