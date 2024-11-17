Lail, Marshall Wayne



Lail, Marshall W., 88, of Springfield, passed away Friday, November 8, 2024 in his home surrounded by family. Marshall was born April 2, 1936 in Marion, North Carolina, the son of Marshall Justice and Annie Mae (McKinney) Lail. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and later retired as a fireman from the Springfield Fire Department after 27 years. He also worked as a master plumber for Dick Storer and Sons Plumbing and later on his own. Marshall was also a member of the Elks, Local Union #333, and was an avid golfer at Locust Hills. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Dolly (Aldrich) Lail; two children, Robyn (Chris) Lemmons and Mark W. (Tammy) Lail; he was also a father figure to his brother-in-law, Bobby (Nancy) Aldrich; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Austin and Sonnie Lemmons, Tandi (Donald) Moszynski and Matthew W. (Casey) Lail; five great grandchildren, Tara, Kaydence, Dawson, Kambree and Maverick W.; sister-in-law, Audrey Inlow; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Jim Pollard. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Box 27, 350 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45504 or the Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St., Springfield, OH 45504. Arrangements by CONROY FUENRAL HOME.



