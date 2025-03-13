LAIL, Dolly



LAIL, Dolly, 82, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Piedmont, AL. She was born on July 14, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Elmer and Florance (Kempton) Aldrich. Survivors include her daughter, Robyn (Chris) Lemmons; daughter in law, Tammy Lail; sister, Audrey Inlow; brother, Robert (Nancy) Aldrich; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Austin, and Sonnie Lemmons, Tandi (Donald) Moszynski and Matthew (Casey) Lail; five great grandchildren, Tara, Kaydence, Dawson, Kambree and Maverick; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall in 2024, son, Mark in 2024 and three siblings. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Box 27, 350 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45504 or the Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St., Springfield, OH 45504.



