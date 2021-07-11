LAHANAS, Pete



Pete Lahanas, age 87 of Washington Twp., passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Austin Trace Health and Rehabilitation. He was born July 1, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Pete Lahanas Sr. and Dorothy (Davidson) Lahanas.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of over 45 years, Brenda (Cotter) Lahanas, sister Mary Helen Cade, brother Richard Lahanas, and nephew,



Christopher Cade.



Pete is survived by his son, Stephen (daughter-in-law Martha) Lahanas, grandson Michael J Lahanas, daughter May Louise Hamer, granddaughters Bethany, Rachel, and Sophia Hamer and a brother, Jimmy Lahanas.



Pete graduated from Fairmont West High School and Ohio University where he was on the track, baseball, and wrestling teams. As a young man he helped his parents at their popular downtown diner, the GandL Restaurant on Salem Avenue. Pete served in the U.S. Army and later worked in Research and Development procurement as a civilian at Wright-Patterson AFB. He also owned and operated the Colony House steak and seafood restaurant in downtown Fairborn for many years in the 1970s.



Pete was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit, and devotion to his family.



Pete will be laid to rest next to the love of his life, Brenda, at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial ceremony is being planned.



