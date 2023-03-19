LaGarde (Schenking), Phyllis S.



LAGARDE, Phyllis S., 85, of Dayton passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. She was born Sept. 24, 1937 to parents Paul and Eleanor (Hemmelgarn) Schenking. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1955. After three years working for the University of Dayton Phyllis was an Executive Assistant to the Vice President of CIGNA in Hartford, CT. After retirement she and her husband Ray moved back to Dayton to be with family. Phyllis will be greatly missed by her sister Joyce (Keith) Brumbaugh and brothers Roger Schenking and Richard (Ginger) Schenking as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray LaGarde, sister Virginia Catanzaro, and brother William Schenking. Viewing will be held Tuesday, March 21 at Emmanuel Catholic Church from 9-10am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

