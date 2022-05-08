LACEY, Nellie Mae



Nellie Mae Lacey was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, great-great - grandmother, great-great - great - grandmother,



sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world peacefully at Cookie's home on April 20, 2022. Nellie lived a full life and leaves behind a great legacy. Born on March 1, 1915, in the hills of Menifee County, Kentucky, she rode a horse and buggy to school. Helping to raise 6 brothers and 4 sisters taught Nellie to be tenacious and



driven. She had a gift of getting her way. Nellie single handedly made her dream of becoming a beautician come true. A one room schoolhouse with bad recordkeeping and a courthouse fire left her school diploma inaccessible. Under the guise of visiting a family member, Nellie went to Kentucky and her school records miraculously re-appeared. She was then able to go to beautician school and later went on to own and operate LaNel Beauty Salon in Middletown, Ohio, for 30 years. Some of her other occupations included selling real



estate and working for the election board. Occasionally she was her sassy self, but she was always polished and classy, her dress, hair, and poise were always perfect. Friends and family alike describe Nellie as feisty and sassy. Even if you weren't related to her, she was "Grandma Lacey". Grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew not to find themselves on the wrong side of her index finger, but regardless of what you did, you never doubted her love for you. True royalty, Nellie was a past Matron of the Prosser Chapter # 367 of the Order of the Eastern Star, past Royal Matron of the Imperial Court # 34 of the Order of Amaranth, and a past Worthy High Priestess of White Shrine. Most unusual was that she was a 70-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star at 107 years old.



Nellie was a true woman of God, not just in worship attendance, but in contribution, study habits, and the way she



handled things outside of the scriptures as well. She was a



member of Breiel Boulevard Church of God for 52 years. She taught Sunday School when Breiel Boulevard Church of God was Crawford Street Church of God. Harry and Nellie both helped organize the Institute of the Order of Jobs Daughters in Middletown, Ohio. More recently Nellie was a member of Calvary Gospel Church in Waldorf, Maryland, and a frequent attendee to their Soup and Salad study group.



In addition to her 6 brothers and 4 sisters, Nellie was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Easter Becraft and her



husband of over 50 years Harry W. Lacey. Also, her son,



Bobbie Lee Lacey, her daughter Ruby E. Cox, her grandson John Myers, Jr., and her granddaughter Carolyn Lacey Martin. There will be rejoicing in heaven.



The loved ones she left behind are: devoted daughter-in-law, Joyce Lacey (Ohio), daughter/granddaughter Carolyn



"Cookie" Nichting and her husband Chip (Maryland), granddaughter-in-law, Sue Myers (Virginia) and grandson-in-law Randy Martin from Ohio, grandchildren: Teresa Lacey-Scrafton (Joel) from Indiana, Robert Lacey (Janet) from Colorado, great-grandchildren: Nick Harville from Maryland, Jonna Myers Beard (Richard) from Virginia, Ryan Harville (Michelle) from Maryland, Travis Myers (Melissa) from Virginia, Beth Scrafton Young (Micha) of California, Jared Scrafton (Kendra) from Indiana, Chris Lacey (Laura) from Colorado, Tim Isbell from Ohio, Scott Isbell (Rebecca) from Ohio, Connor Lacey from Colorado, and Lacey Martin from Ohio. She also leaves behind in love 15 great-great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-great-grandchildren, and countless friends.



There will be three services held to celebrate the life of Nellie Mae Lacey: April 29th, 2022, at Raymond Funeral Home in La Plata, visitation 5:30pm-6:30pm with Prayers at 6:30pm. May 13th, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, visitation from 5-7:00 pm and Eastern Star Service at 7:00pm. May 14th, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, service begins at 10:00am. Please, do not send flowers to Raymond Funeral Home in La Plata. If you'd like to send flowers, please send to the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Prosser Chapter O.E.S.#367, 4500 Rosewood Court, Middletown, OH 45042.

