Lab, Barbara

Lab (Smith), Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Lab, age 86 of Dunnellon, Florida passed peacefully on July 15, 2024 at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa Florida after a long battle with illness. A native of Hamilton Ohio, Born April 12, 1938 to the late Daniel Lloyd and Lulu Olive Smith. She managed Linden Lanes of Hamilton (Lindenwald) for 37 years. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Bob Lab of Dunnellon, Florida, 2 sons Robert (Becki) Payne of Trenton, Neil (Angela) Payne of Oxford, daughter Carla Lemker of Fairfield, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brother Bobby Smith of Grove City, sister Dolly Ginsberg of Grove City and sister Pauline Quinones of Hamilton. She was preceded in death by 3 daughters, Cheri Lab, Denise Wright, Martha Wright, 9 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral services will be Monday July 29, 2024 at 11:00am in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Monday in the funeral Home. Online register book at www.zettler funeralhome.com





