springfield-news-sun logo
X

KUSS, John

Obituaries
7 hours ago

KUSS, Sr., John W.

79 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was born in Springfield on December 10, 1941, the son of George and Verna (Vanscyoc) Kuss. He retired from International Harvester after many years of service. Survivors

include his wife, Beverly A. (Loveless); son, John W.

(Kristine) Kuss, Jr.; step-daughter, Missy (Mike) Nester; five grandchildren, Ryan

Nester, Seth Deaton, Alex Nester, Alyssa and Ashton Kuss; sister, Squeak Kidd and brother, George Kuss. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carrie Lynn Kuss. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DILLON, Frances
2
TOMBLIN, Junior
3
TACKETT, Randy
4
ROBINSON, Gary
5
PUCKETT, R. Wayne
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top