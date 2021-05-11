KUSEL, Mary Lou



Beloved mother of Scott (Michelle) Kusel, Michelle (Johnathon) Wichert, and



Rebecca (Chad) Emody. Loving grandmother of Taylor, Lillie, Logan, Olivia, Madysen, Cameryn, Jillian, and Kirsten. Loving great-grandmother of Theodore. Dear sister of



Mildred (Norm) Eckart, and Dwight (Sharon) Smith. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mary Lou was well-traveled and an avid reader. She started her career as a teacher at Lakota Schools and then embarked into obtaining her law degree. She then started and ran her own private practice for over thirty years. She was also the



Executive Director for the Butler County Bar Association for over 15 years and served as a guardian ad litem for Butler County Juvenile Court. Mary Lou passed away May 7, 2021. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parachute: Butler County CASA or Reading is Fundamental.

