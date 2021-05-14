<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">KURTZ, Judith E. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">A volunteer who dedicated countless hours of her time to many local organizations, died on May 11, 2021, in Kettering at the age of 78. Beginning when her three daughters were young, she tirelessly threw herself into their Brownie troops, school programs, and later, to groups that enriched people's lives through art and music. Born in Dayton on September 7, 1943, to the late Thomas and Maureen Marchal, Judy was a graduate of Patterson Co-op High School and continued her education through many interior decoration classes. <br/><br/>Among other administrative positions, Judy served as Governor Mike Dewine's assistant when he was Greene County <br/><br/>Prosecutor in the early 1970s. In addition, she worked as an administrative assistant in an insurance agency and as a <br/><br/>realtor with Irongate Realtors in Centerville. But she was <br/><br/>happiest outside of the office when she could spend time planting her beautiful garden at the corner of Schantz and Dellwood in Oakwood or working towards the Friday night football games where she was an active volunteer during her daughters' Jillettes and cheerleading years in the late 1970 and early 1980s. She also enjoyed an active membership in Oakwood's Sister City partnership with Outremont Canada and Le Vesinet, France, took special delight in traveling to both cities. Her other volunteer efforts included the League of Women Voters, the Dayton Art Institute, the Dayton Philharmonic, and the Oakwood Historical Society. <br/><br/>Judy is survived by her three daughters, Shelley, Sherrey and Sherley, and two grandsons. <br/><br/>She is predeceased by her brother James Marshall of West Carrollton. </font><br/>