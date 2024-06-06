Kuntz, Michael Eugene "Mike"



Michael Eugene Kuntz, age 75 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Mike was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He retired from Kroger with over 49 years of service. Mike was an Amateur Radio operator, and his call sign was WA800S. He enjoyed bird watching, the Cincinnati Reds and was a huge Bob Dylan fan. Mike's biggest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Linda (Jeffery) Kuntz, daughter and son-in-law: Shelley and Dan Carver, son and daughter-in-law: Kevin and Nicole Kuntz, grandchildren: Amanda, Anthony and Anna-Marie, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Mildred (Taylor) Kuntz. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. To view the service for Mike and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com