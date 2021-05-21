KUNTZ, Jane S.



Age 85, of Powell, OH, formerly of Oakwood, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on May 6, 2021. She is survived by her three daughters who adored her, Martha (Don) Schenck, Lee (Steve) Caira, Anne (Rick) Farley; her grandchildren, Katie, Lauren and Cole Schenck, Scott (Laccie) Eckerman and Lindsey (fiancée, Brandon Ingerman) Farley; and a host of wonderful extended family, friends, and neighbors. A memorial service to celebrate Jane's life will take place 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12th at New Hope Church, 4739 W. Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of service. A private inurnment will take place at Calvary



Cemetery in Dayton. While Jane adored flowers, we are



requesting and encouraging donations be made to one of the following charities, which were near and dear to Jane: St. John's Episcopal Church, c/o Prayer Shawl Ministry, 700 High St, Worthington, OH 43085 or her alma mater, Sweet Briar College, Office of Alumnae Relations & Development, 134 Chapel Road, PO Box 1057, Sweet Briar, VA 24595. Arrangements are in the care of Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory West Liberty, Ohio.

