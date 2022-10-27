springfield-news-sun logo
KRZNARICH, Vera Louise

Age 83, of Campbellsville, formerly of Xenia, and Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Louisville, KY.

For twenty five years she was a School Administrator and teacher at Green County Career Center in Xenia, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Fred Krznarich; three step-children: Jeff (Sherry) Krznarich, Mike (Missy) Krznarich, and Stephanie Krznarich; seven step-grandchildren.

Funeral, Monday, October 31, 2022, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville, KY, 418 Lebanon Ave., Campbellsville, KY 427181.


