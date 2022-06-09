springfield-news-sun logo
KRUSE, Charles

KRUSE, Charles Martin "Chuck"

Age 75, of Englewood, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was a graduate of the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, IN. He was a Quality Assurance Engineer and had worked for NCR and later retired from Johnson

Electric with over 22 years of service. Chuck was an avid fly fisherman and was a member of the Miami Valley Fly Fishers. He also enjoyed going on walks and volunteering his time with area organizations. He is survived by his wife of 28 years: Patricia (Martin) Kruse, son: Ryan Kruse, step-daughters: Heather Smith (Mike) Dusterberg, Kelly Smith, 3 granddaughters, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Joan (Grimshaw) Kruse, son: James Christopher Kruse, parents: Charles and Eva (Gehl) Kruse, sister: Karen Saverine and brother-in-law: Thomas Saverine. Memorial

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the

family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be, made to Northmont F.I.S.H, (P.O. Box 102, Englewood, Ohio 45322). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling

arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

