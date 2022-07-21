KRUPP,



Joseph Christopher



Joseph Christopher Krupp, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25 from 4-7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Joseph entered into this life on October 14, 1949, in Springfield, OH, to the late Lawrence and Isabelle Mechlin Krupp. Joseph received his Master's Degree in Physics from MIT and went on to be a software engineer for forty-plus years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joseph enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James Krupp. Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Krupp; sons, Michael (Tia) Krupp, Kevin Krupp; sister, Jane (Dave) Spragg; grandchild, Lauren Krupp; sister-in-law, Vivian Krupp; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Online condolences may be made at



