KRUMHOLTZ, Charles "Chuck"



79, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after suffering from many illnesses. He was the oldest son born to Dr. Frank Krumholtz and Anna (Abele) Krumholtz on October 24, 1942. As a young boy, Chuck attended St Teresa Catholic Church and Elementary School. He was a graduate of Springfield Catholic Central High School. He received a Pre-med degree from the University of Dayton in 1964. He and his wife, Patty Bruggeman, raised two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Krumholtz and Karen Louise Burkett. Chuck was a fun-loving guy who had many friends during his high school football years. Throughout his life he enjoyed hot sauces and cigars. Chuck worked for NCR in Dayton and later as a court bailiff. But his favorite vocation was being a police officer. He loved his "Brothers in Blue". Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife Barb Browne. Survivors include his two daughters Karen Burkett and Cheryl Krumholtz (Russell Blake); grandchildren Mackenzie and Nathan Burkett; stepchildren Tara (Jeff) Hahn and Haley Paige Hahn, Bryan (Colleen) Browne and family and Christie Browne. Chuck will be missed by his loving, primary caregiver and devoted brother Dan Krumholtz and sister-in-law Sandy. His sister Mary Teresa and husband Mike Krietemeyer will miss their Kentucky Derby buddy and faithful Cleveland Browns fan. Chuck loved his nieces (Carrie Krumholtz, Marcia Martell and Maureen Kurple), nephews (Aaron Krumholtz and Matt Krietemeyer), grandnieces and grandnephews. He appreciated his special friends Jim and Judy Spanell, Mike Fitzgerald, Sister Larraine (of Water with Blessings), his faithful healthcare workers (including special thanks to Dionne Duncan) and his Fellowship Church Prayer Warriors. No more suffering and tears, dear Chuck. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

