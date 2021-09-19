KRUG, Frank Leonard



It is with sadness that Frank's family is announcing his passing. Frank passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, peacefully at home at the age of 92. Frank was born August 23rd, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio. Born to Frank G. and Dorothy (Hunn) Krug. He was a 1947 graduate of Chaminade High School and attended Holy Family Grade School. Frank was a 28-year veteran of the Dayton Fire Department and was appointed Fire Chief and Director of the Department May 1979. During his time as Fire Chief, he had three Fire Stations built and implemented the Paramedic Ambulance Service. Prior to his appointment to Fire Chief, he held several positions including Assistant Chief, District Chief, Maintenance Supervisor for the department and Training Instructor. Frank was also an electrician on his days off from the fire house and began his own, sole proprietor, electrical business. As an electrician he worked on both residential and commercial projects. Frank was also proud to have been a member of the National Guard Infantry Division with his training at Fort Benning, George. He was a Ranger ranked Sargent First Class. Frank was married 64 years to his loving wife Charline before she passed away in 2019. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Indian Lake as well as their log cabin farm in Adams County. They especially enjoyed all the great times and wonderful memories they created over the five decades they were members of the Milton Athletic Club. Frank was an avid outdoorsman that always enjoyed fishing at Lake St. Clair, Canada, hunting, golfing, and metal detecting. Even in his later years you could still find Frank mowing his own grass, working in his garden, or tending to his landscape. We'll all miss you, Frank. You had a robust life over the past 92 years and now you're reunited with Charline once again. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Charline (Hackley) Krug; parents Frank G. and Dorothy (Hunn) Krug; brother Bob; sisters Mary Ellen (Roser) Krug, Dorothy (Gunder) Krug; daughter-in-law Lisa (Scherer) Krug. He is survived by his two daughters Cindy Stichweh (Rob), Brenda



Krug-Wabler (Ray); son David; and brother Richard (Gladys).



Also survived by his 9 grandchildren, Wes (Lia) Stichweh, Andrew (Sara) Stichweh, Kristen (Sam) Brewer, Johnathan (Ashley) Stichweh, Leah and Karly Strukamp, and Michael,



Joseph, and Daniel Krug. Frank also treasured all the hugs and kisses from his 10 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 pm, Monday, at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave, at Rahn Rd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

