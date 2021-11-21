springfield-news-sun logo
KRUEPER, Robert

Obituaries
KRUEPER II, Robert "Rob"

59, of Troy, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. He was born to Robert and Kathleen (Mulhern) Krueper on July 28, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio. Rob was a graduate of Northmont High School and was employed by F & P America. Survived by his mother, Kathi; brother, Joe Krueper (Kim); nephew, Zak; and great-nephew, Hunter. A graveside service with be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit


