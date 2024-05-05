Krueger (Black), Maxine



KRUEGER, Maxine (Black), age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2024. In her early years, Maxine worked as an assembler at Leland Electric, Leland Airborne and AO Smith. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, John Tom and Dora Ellen; her beloved husband, Donald G., 5 sisters, 5 brothers and 3 half-brothers. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, David & Cheris Krueger; twin grandchildren & their spouses, Natalie & Jason Lentz, Daniel & Liah Krueger; sister, Wilma Lee Belcher; many nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Matthew Patton officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Maxine's memory.



