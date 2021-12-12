KRONENBERGER, John A.
John A. Kronenberger, age 78 of Kettering, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at
Hospice of Dayton. He was born November 20, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Alfred and Gertrude
Kronenberger. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson,
Anthony Thatcher. John is
survived by his wife of 50 years, Judith; children, Sarah (Todd) Barhorst, Anne (James) Kolaczkowski, Mary (James Thatcher) Kronenberger, David (Emily) Kronenberger, Joseph Kronenberger; beloved grandchildren, Clara, Madeline, Alice, Sam, Henry, Joshua, Gabriella, Helen, Jak, and Cecilia; as well as a large extended family who loved him very much. John graduated from Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton. He worked as an Electrical Engineer at the Mound Research Lab for more than 30 years. John's family was the most important thing to him and he loved being a Grandpa. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 10 am to 11 am at Ascension
Catholic Church (2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420). A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 am. Please visit
www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.