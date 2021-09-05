springfield-news-sun logo
KROLL, Denise

KROLL, Denise L.

Age 67, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Denise was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Kroll in 2015. She is survived by sisters, Cyndy (Don) Ladd and Rhonda (Scott) Boshart; sister-in-law, Anne (Paul) Deardorff; numerous

nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be Friday, September 10th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be sent to:


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930

