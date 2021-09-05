KROLL, Denise L.



Age 67, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Denise was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Kroll in 2015. She is survived by sisters, Cyndy (Don) Ladd and Rhonda (Scott) Boshart; sister-in-law, Anne (Paul) Deardorff; numerous



nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be Friday, September 10th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be sent to:



