KROHN, Alan H.



Son of Henry and Marie Krohn, died on January 9th.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 70 years, Jayne; his beloved children; Alan H. Krohn II and wife Jo lane, Scott Krohn, Kim Krohn Taylor and husband Jeff, Blake Krohn and wife Genna, Susan Krohn, Jennifer Krohn and husband Ken. He was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and twenty seven great-grandchildren.



His was a life well lived and thoroughly enjoyed.



There will be a private celebration of life for family.



In lieu of flowers, Alan would be honored if you chose to support your favorite charity.



