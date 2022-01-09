KROGER, Vicky L.



63, of Middletown, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born on January 13, 1958, in Middletown, OH to Clyde and Carolyn Rose. She was a member of Crestview Church of God, enjoyed gardening, renovation projects, and taking care of loved ones. Vicky is survived by her husband; Paul S. Kroger, Daughters; Angel (Jason) Murphy, Renee Kroger, Grandchildren; Hannah Murphy, Emily Chamberlain, Carter Kroger, and multiple other family members including many brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and multiple aunts and uncles. Visitation will be Monday, January 10, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Brother W. Cecil Perry officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties 5940 Longmeadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at



