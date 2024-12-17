Kroeger (Proctor), Valletta



Valletta L. Kroeger, age 66 of Trenton, passed away at Kettering Hospital Hamilton on Friday, December 13, 2024. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 24, 1958 the daughter of James and Sophie (Kemper) Proctor. On November 11, 1977, in Hamilton she married Martin Kroeger. Valletta is survived by her husband, Martin Kroeger; two siblings, Albert (Kathleen) Proctor and Teresa (David) Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James Proctor, Jr. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.



