KRICHBAUM, Richard A. "Dick"



RICHARD "DICK" A. KRICHBAUM, 98, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born on June 21, 1924, in Springfield, the son of the late Albert and Frances (Connelly) Krichbaum. Dick was a veteran of the United States Army and served our country proudly during World War II. He worked many years at Fink Meats and was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. Dick loved baseball and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Survivors include his three daughters, Diane (Harry) Smith, Kay (Roger) Reed and Lynne Krichbaum; five grandchildren, Eric, Elissa, Heather, Adam, and Betsy; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Marjorie (Carr) Krichbaum in 2004; one brother, Clarence Egger; one sister, Betty Young; cousin and best friend, Bob Krichbaum. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Dick's life will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Dwight McCormick officiating. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11 am in the Rose Hill Burial Park with military honors. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



