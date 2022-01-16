KRESS, Timothy Scott



57, of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, after a nearly two-year long battle with brain cancer.



Tim was born on November 10, 1964, to Judith (Schmidt) Kress and Ronald Kress in Louisville, Kentucky. An Eagle Scout, Speech and Debate team champion, and 1982 Honors graduate of Centerville High School, Tim went on to receive his BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Dayton, and did it in true "Tim Kress" fashion by finishing early in three years. He went on to receive his MD from the University of Cincinnati Medical School followed by a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati. After a few years of private practice, he enrolled at the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University, where he earned his JD and was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 2003.



Tim always saw the best in people and spent his life and career caring for others. He had an unwavering commitment to women's health, spending countless hours attentively looking after and advising his patients. This same dedication and attention to detail enveloped his law clients. When he was not working, Tim enjoyed spending time with his wife Kim and their four children, trips to Disney, the Biltmore, and



Gatlinburg, and working on his (seemingly endless) number of DIY projects.



Tim is survived by his parents, Judy and Ron Kress, his wife of 27 years Kim Kress; his children: Meghan (Justin) Birt, Ben Kress, Nick Kress, and Abby Kress; his grandchildren John,



Libby, and Sammie Birt; his siblings Brady (Amy) Kress, Kevin (Sandy) Kress, Julie (Dave) Sperry, and Laurie Chappers, his mother-in-law, Jane Sprenkle, many nieces, nephews, and



other family members and friends whose lives he touched.



Please join the family to celebrate Tim's life at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 2-4pm. A memorial service will follow at 4pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

