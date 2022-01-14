KRESGE, Diana Lee



76, of Middletown, Ohio, went to Heaven peacefully, on



Sunday, January 9, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born on June 24, 1945, in



Ashland, Ohio, to Glenmore



David and Martha (Newcomer) Clifford. Diana married the love of her life, Dr. Charles



"Les" Kresge on June 15, 1968.



Diana was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. She graduated from Indiana State University and received her master's degree at Indiana University in Bloomington and went on to teach for many years in the greater Indianapolis area before retiring in the 1970's.



Family left to cherish the memories of Diana include: one daughter, Amy (Alex) Figueiredo; three grandchildren, Charles, Ana and Ava, all of Atlanta, GA; one brother,



Kenneth (Pat) Clifford; sisters, Carolyn Sue (Dennis) Abshire and Nancy (Bennie) Lynch, both of Indianapolis.



Diana was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Dr. Charles "Les" Kresge and one brother, David "Bud" Clifford.



Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Anderson-Poindexter Chapel in Linton, Indiana. Diana will be laid to rest in Stafford Cemetery in Sandborn.



Family and friends may call from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.



Arrangements and care have been entrusted to Meng Family Funeral Homes, Anderson-Poindexter Chapel in Linton.


