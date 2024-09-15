Kremer, Dale G.



Dale G. Kremer, 82, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2024. Loving father of Scott (Debbi) Kremer, Amy (Michael) MacLeod and Rick (Tracie) Kremer, adored grandfather of Josh (Ali) Gillum, Devin Kremer, Sara (Seth) Taylor, Hanna Rohr, Nicholas (Belle) MacLeod, Taylor Licklider, Lauren Licklider, and Tanner (Subhana Ashfauq) Kremer, beloved brother of Russ (Vicki) Kremer, Gary Kremer, Judy Tompkins, Debbie (Dave Finke) Kremer and Ann Kremer as well as lifelong friend and mother of his children Claudia Kremer. Dale is also survived by many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Walt and Rita Kremer, brother Doug Kremer, sister in law Judy Kremer, brother in law Doug Tompkins and grandson Keegan MacLeod. Dale enjoyed woodworking, fishing and working to improve his home and his yard. He was known to be a perfectionist. He loved to spend time with his family and his neighbors. He left an impression on them and he will be missed. Dale was a true patriot and was a proud supporter of our United States Armed Forces and his family that served our country. A celebration of life will be held for Dale at VFW Post #657 (637 Spinning Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45431) on September 22, 2024 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm.



