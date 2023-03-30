X

Kreitzer, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Kreitzer, Jr., James Andrew

James Andrew Kreitzer, Jr., 41, of Springboro, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Jim, as he was known by, was born on November 8, 1981 in Kettering, OH. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph D. and Ula Jean Kreitzer and his maternal grandparents, JC and Lela P. Rodgers; Jim is survived by his loving parents, James and Rise'.

Visitation, Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM with a service at 12:30 PM, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Fr. Bernie Weldishofer officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

