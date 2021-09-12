KREITZ, Elaine

KREITZ (Wilgus), Elaine



Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 18, at Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, Christiansburg, for Elaine Wilgus Kreitz of Franklin, TN, (formerly of Christiansburg and Kettering, OH), who died December 17, 2017. Her body was donated to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.



She was formerly a member of the Harpeth Presbyterian Church (Franklin, TN), the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church (Kettering, OH), the Rebecca Galloway Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Fairborn, OH), the AG



Chapter of PEO Sisterhood (Franklin TN), and the Aero



Chapter of the Eastern Star (Fairborn, OH).



She is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Tom) Gilliland, of Franklin, TN, her granddaughter, Jamie (Grant) Dickey, and great-grandson, Cohen Dickey of Murfreesboro, TN.



Husband, John Kreitz, and twin brother, Lane Wilgus, preceded her in death.



Reverend Amy Duiker of the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church will be the officiating minister.

