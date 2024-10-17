Krebs, David L.



David L. Krebs, age 86 of Middletown, passed away Monday, October 7th, 2024. He was born February 7, 1938 in Middletown, OH to Sylvester and Georgia (Woodruff) Krebs. He served our country in the US Army with an honorable discharge. David was an electrician at Sorg retiring after 40 years of dedicated work. He was a member of the American Legion Post 218, VFW Post 3809, Am Vets and Loyal Order of Moose Middletown 501. David is survived by his nieces, Janice Haker, Sue Mihalic, Kathy (Cam) Heger and Virginia (Tony) Briede; nephews, Robert (Shelly) Heuman and Rik Krebs; sister-in-law, Joyce Krebs and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Krebs; sisters, Dorothy Pramer, Madge Haker, and Jo Ann Heuman. A Memorial gathering will be held Saturday, October 19th, 2024 from 1:00 PM  2:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to The Dayton VA Medical Center Voluntary Services (135) 4100 West Third St. Dayton, OH 45428, and the American Legion Post 218, 116 South Main St. Middletown, OH 45044 in memory of David. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com