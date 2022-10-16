KRAUSE, JoAnn K.



Age 80, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Walnut Creek Assisted Living. JoAnn was born on September 30, 1942, to Tom and Marie Frerichs, who preceded her in death. She was raised in Hildreth and Beatrice, Nebraska. JoAnn married David Krause on June 21, 1969, and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2017. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, LeRoy T. and Shirley Frerichs (Beatrice, NE), and her nephew and his wife, Tom and Lisa Frerichs (Paulso, WA). JoAnn graduated, with honors, from Peru State College in 1964. She obtained her teaching degree and taught at Fremont High School in Fremont, Nebraska. After moving to Ohio, she became a Quality Assurance Professional at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. JoAnn was also very talented in music. She directed the church choir at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, where she was a faithful member for many years. She also sang with the Lutheran Choral Corral. Services for JoAnn will be held at the Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, 2841 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45420, on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

