Kraus, Eric Paul



Eric Paul Joseph Kraus, age 60, of Oakwood, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 8, 2024, in Kettering, Ohio.



Eric was born in Dayton, Ohio to Rheinold and Agnes Kraus on August 17, 1964. He went to high school at Northmont in Clayton, Ohio and graduated in 1982. He earned a master's degree in mathematics from Wright State University. He worked as a Professor at Sinclair Community College for over 30 years, starting out as a tutor in the Developmental Studies Department back in the 1980s.



Eric is survived by his son Nicholas Kraus, of Oakwood, brother Mark Kraus (Jan Stucke, Kettering), sister Rene' Kraus (Frank Summers, Big Sky, MT), sister Regina Kraus (David Ellis, Dewey, AZ). He is preceded in death by his parents, Rheinold Joseph Kraus and Agnes Helen Kraus (Spatz) from Dayton, Ohio.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Kettering Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Eric.



Family and friends will gather at Baker-Hazel Snider Funeral Home (5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415) on Thursday, November 21st from 5:00 until 7:00 PM for visitation with a brief Celebration of Life service to follow. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made at https://foldsofhonor.org/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com